    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/02 10:26:28 am
31.065 EUR   +0.66%
DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-

07/02/2021 | 10:04am EDT
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
              RWE Platz 1 
              45141 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rwe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215060 2021-07-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215060&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2021 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 0.78% 31.1 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
WTI -0.64% 74.509 Delayed Quote.52.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 15 149 M 17 942 M 17 942 M
Net income 2021 1 038 M 1 230 M 1 230 M
Net Debt 2021 2 723 M 3 225 M 3 225 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 20 868 M 24 728 M 24 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 244
Free-Float 92,0%
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 30,86 €
Average target price 40,06 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-10.73%24 535
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.99%45 657
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.00%44 020
SEMPRA ENERGY5.24%41 621
ENGIE-6.29%33 569
E.ON SE8.36%30 639