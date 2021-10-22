Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/22 10:22:30 am
33.235 EUR   +1.39%
09:53aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
09:53aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
09:53aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-

10/22/2021 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 22 Oct 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
              RWE Platz 1 
              45141 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rwe.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1242961 2021-10-22

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2021 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 1.59% 33.34 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
WTI 0.63% 82.907 Delayed Quote.73.60%
All news about RWE AG
09:53aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
09:53aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
09:53aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
09:53aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08:00aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ally Financial, Intel, Las Vegas Sands, Tesla, Verizon...
10/21RWE : and John Cockerill to build German test facility for Dutch circular and green hydrog..
PU
10/21RWE AG(NEU) : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/20DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
10/20DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
10/20DGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 628 M 17 018 M 17 018 M
Net income 2021 1 435 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net cash 2021 300 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 22 166 M 25 811 M 25 788 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 075
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 32,78 €
Average target price 41,04 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-5.18%25 811
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.32%46 778
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.91%45 320
SEMPRA3.04%41 596
ENGIE-3.37%34 046
E.ON SE19.73%32 947