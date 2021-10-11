Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/11 10:02:29 am
30.215 EUR   -2.37%
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/11/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-11 / 15:44 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
 
 Street:                         RWE Platz 1 
 
 Postal code:                    45141 
 
 City:                           Essen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900GB7KCA94ACC940 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 06 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               6.49 %                     0.07 %       6.56 %                            676220048 
 
 Previous                          6.39 %                     0.01 %       6.41 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007037129               0       43872110            0 %         6.49 % 
 
 US74975E3036               0          27182            0 %        0.004 % 
 
 Total                   43899292                       6.49 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    438376           0.06 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  438376           0.06 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of           Expiration or         Exercise or conversion Cash or physical          Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument        maturity date         period                 settlement                     absolute           in % 
 
 Contract for      N/A                   N/A                    Cash                               6241        0.001 % 
 Difference 
 
                                                                Total                              6241        0.001 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
                                         % of voting rights (if        % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                                      at least 3% or more)    instruments (if at least 5% or    least 5% or more) 
                                                                                            more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                           %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 Amethyst Intermediate LLC                                    %                                 %                    % 
 
 Aperio Holdings LLC                                          %                                 %                    % 
 
 Aperio Group, LLC                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Limited                                %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,                       %                                 %                    % 
 National Association

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2021 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -2.36% 30.18 Delayed Quote.-10.47%
WTI 1.97% 81.245 Delayed Quote.63.55%
All news about RWE AG
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -4-
DJ
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -3-
DJ
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
09:46aDGAP-PVR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
10/07RWE : successfully completes onshore construction works for Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Far..
PU
10/07RWE : Germany's RWE Enters Greek Renewable Energy Partnership
MT
10/07PUBLIC POWER S A : RWE enters Greece via solar JV with Public Power Corp
RE
10/07RWE enters Greece via solar JV with Public Power Corp
RE
10/07STRONG PARTNERSHIP FOR GREECE : RWE and PPC form Joint Venture to realise renewable energy..
PU
10/07Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 390 M 16 645 M 16 645 M
Net income 2021 1 435 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
Net cash 2021 282 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 20 929 M 24 220 M 24 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 19 075
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 30,95 €
Average target price 41,12 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-10.47%24 220
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-5.89%44 335
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.89%43 902
SEMPRA-2.19%39 795
E.ON SE19.24%32 612
ENGIE-7.36%32 439