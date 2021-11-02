DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-02 / 12:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: RWE Aktiengesellschaft Street: RWE Platz 1 Postal code: 45141 City: Essen Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB7KCA94ACC940 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Amundi S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 28 Oct 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.01 % 0.00 % 3.01 % 676220048 Previous 2.92 % 0.00 % 2.92 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007037129 0 20325298 0.00 % 3.01 % Total 20325298 3.01 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi SGR SpA % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Etoile Gestion % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Societe Generale % % % Gestion - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi Deutschland GmbH % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi Singapore Ltd. % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi Taiwan Limited % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Sabadell Asset % % % Management SA, SGICC - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -CPR AM % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -BFT Investment Managers % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi Austria GmbH % % % - % % % -Amundi S.A. % % % -Amundi Asset Management % % % S.A.S. -Amundi Ireland Limited % % % - % % %

