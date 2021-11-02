Log in
DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/02/2021 | 07:41am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-02 / 12:40 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           RWE Aktiengesellschaft 
 
 Street:                         RWE Platz 1 
 
 Postal code:                    45141 
 
 City:                           Essen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900GB7KCA94ACC940 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Amundi S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 28 Oct 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.01 %                     0.00 %       3.01 %                            676220048 
 
 Previous                          2.92 %                     0.00 %       2.92 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007037129               0       20325298         0.00 %         3.01 % 
 
 Total                   20325298                       3.01 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                       % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                    least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi SGR SpA                                    %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Etoile Gestion                                    %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Societe Generale                                  %                                       %                        % 
 Gestion 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi Deutschland GmbH                           %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi Singapore Ltd.                             %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi Taiwan Limited                             %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Sabadell Asset                                    %                                       %                        % 
 Management SA, SGICC 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -CPR AM                                            %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -BFT Investment Managers                           %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA                           %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi Austria GmbH                               %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi S.A.                                       %                                       %                        % 
 
 -Amundi Asset Management                           %                                       %                        % 
 S.A.S. 
 
 -Amundi Ireland Limited                            %                                       %                        % 
 
 -                                                  %                                       %                        %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

