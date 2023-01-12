Demolition excavators work their way through Lützerath - resistance crumbles

(New: Further details.)

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - Police continued to make swift progress for the second day in clearing the Rhineland lignite mining town of Lützerath. Numerous wooden huts and barricades of the activists were razed to the ground by excavators on Thursday. The squatters mostly let themselves be carried away without much resistance. Some were close to tears in the process. The first symbolic houses of the former inhabitants of Lützerath were also cleared. There, the squatters sometimes put up stronger resistance. Fireworks flew in the direction of the forces, as a dpa reporter reported. On the political stage, the eviction of Lützerath continues to put the Greens to the test.

The energy company RWE, which now owns Lützerath and wants to extract the lignite under the village for power generation, built a massive fence around the entire village. This was to prevent further demonstrators from arriving. Nevertheless, a demonstration procession made its way to Lützerath from the neighboring village of Keyenberg. The police spoke of about 800 participants. Some demonstrators were stopped and encircled by the police, including climate activist Luisa Neubauer and Greenpeace board member Martin Kaiser. The demonstrators want to prevent the mining of coal under Lützerath and warn of serious consequences for the climate caused by burning coal.

On Thursday morning, the squatters had already had to give up the symbolic Duisserner Hof, which the owner known as the "last farmer of Lützerath" had defended against expropriation until the very end. The building had become a pictorial symbol of resistance against the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine.

The eviction also began at a second building, the so-called Paulahof, with a rainbow flag painted on its facade. As police advanced, smoke bombs and missiles flew in the direction of the officers. Police also followed up on indications that activists may have built a tunnel system underground to obstruct the eviction.

But attacks on police officers remain the exception, according to observers. By and large, the protest was nonviolent. Some activists had stuck glue to their wooden huts to make it difficult for police to evict them. Officers were able to untie them quickly, however. One activist had blocked an access road with a wrecked car and cemented her feet into the road through the ground sheet. "We have experience with lock-ons of all kinds," a police spokesman said.

Occupants also allowed themselves to be brought down from tree houses erected at heights of up to ten meters by height rescuers without much resistance. Afterwards, police officers cut the holding ropes, so that tree houses crashed into the depths, where they broke into many individual parts, as a dpa reporter reported.

A climate activist holding out in a treehouse posted a video on Twitter expressing his disappointment with the tree-cutting operations. "It's bitter, bitter, bitter that trees are being cut down during the climate crisis so that lignite can be burned, which is destroying the planet."

The stormy and rainy weather troubled the activists. "We hope the storm won't get any stronger," said a spokeswoman for the "Lützerath lebt" initiative. The situation is dangerous for the people in the tree houses, she said. "Normally, they come down during storms." She did not say how many activists are still in Lützerath.

For the Greens, the eviction is becoming more and more of a burden: both in the federal government and in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the party is part of the governing coalition and supports the expansion of the Garzweiler open-pit lignite mine. In protest, some 30 activists occupied the party headquarters of the NRW Greens in Düsseldorf on Thursday, a party spokesman confirmed. Party leaders stressed that in return, the coal phase-out in NRW has been brought forward by eight years to 2030.

It is unclear how long the clearance of Lützerath will last. However, the police did not assume a short-term end of the operation on Thursday afternoon. "We do not know when the operation will end," said a police spokesman./wdw/amr/mhe/DP/men