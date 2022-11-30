Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
06:40 2022-11-30 am EST
41.45 EUR   -0.69%
06:24aDutch court denies RWE and Uniper compensation for closure of coal plants
RE
11/29Qatar minister sees no upper limit to LNG deliveries to Germany: Bild
RE
11/29RWE AG(NEU) : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Dutch court denies RWE and Uniper compensation for closure of coal plants

11/30/2022 | 06:24am EST
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch state does not have to compensate German energy suppliers RWE and Uniper for the decision to close coal-fired energy plants in the Netherlands by 2030, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.

RWE owns two of the current four coal-fired energy plants in the Netherlands, and Uniper one.

Both filed lawsuits last year to seek compensation for the Dutch government's 2018 decision to ban the use of coal in electricity generation this decade, shutting all coal-fired plants by 2030.

But the court said the government had acted in good faith, as it sought to reduce CO2 emissions in the Netherlands in line with European climate goals.

RWE and Uniper could have expected the announcement given the relatively high levels of CO2 emitted by the plants, the court said, and were also given time to adjust to the plans and seek ways to transform their plants to more sustainable sources of energy. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.24% 41.6 Delayed Quote.16.85%
UNIPER SE -5.01% 4.536 Delayed Quote.-88.55%
Financials
Sales 2022 28 658 M 29 633 M 29 633 M
Net income 2022 2 581 M 2 669 M 2 669 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 027 M 7 027 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 28 225 M 29 185 M 29 185 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
