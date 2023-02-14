Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38:06 2023-02-14 am EST
39.44 EUR   -0.95%
02/14EU can use gas price cap from this Wednesday onwards
DP
02/14Left-wing parliamentary group leader calls for end to gas and electricity price brakes
DP
02/14First delivery of liquefied natural gas expected in Schleswig-Holstein
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU can use gas price cap from this Wednesday onwards

02/14/2023 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A flexible price cap has been available in the EU since this Wednesday to protect business and consumers from excessive gas prices. Specifically, it is intended to prevent wholesale prices for gas in the EU from being significantly higher than world market prices for a longer period of time. To this end, the EU will in future be able to ban certain gas trading transactions if their price reaches a predefined level and the price increase does not correspond to a similar price increase at regional level or on the world market.

The EU regulation on the so-called correction mechanism already came into force on February 1. However, activation has only been possible since this Wednesday. According to an EU agreement from December, the mechanism is triggered when the price of the products exceeds 180 euros per megawatt hour for three working days and at the same time is 35 euros above an international average price for liquid natural gas (LNG). For the time being, however, this is unlikely to happen. The relevant European gas price was recently between 50 and 60 euros, very significantly below the limit of 180 euros per megawatt hour.

This is a long way from the highs last August, which prompted a debate on a price cap. At that time, according to the EU Commission, European natural gas prices reached levels 1000 percent above the average prices recorded in the Union to date.

According to the EU Commission's analysis, prices rose last year mainly because Russia used its gas supplies as a weapon and manipulated the market through deliberate disruptions. Then, in August, the relationship between supply and demand was particularly tense because a reduction in pipeline flows was compounded by EU countries' efforts to fill storage facilities before winter./aha/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 1.42% 86 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
RWE AG -0.95% 39.44 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
UNIPER SE 0.14% 2.922 Delayed Quote.12.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.26% 73.78 Delayed Quote.2.37%
All news about RWE AG
02/14EU can use gas price cap from this Wednesday onwards
DP
02/14Left-wing parliamentary group leader calls for end to gas and electricity price brakes
DP
02/14First delivery of liquefied natural gas expected in Schleswig-Holstein
DP
02/14Germany against hasty fundamental reform of the EU electricity market
DP
02/14Dd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Michael Müller, buy
EQ
02/14RWE AG(NEU) : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
02/13RWE AG(NEU) : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/13Fitch Rates RWE's US CP Programme 'F1'
AQ
02/10BP names new onshore renewables head after latest departure
RE
02/10Habeck: Germany must catch up with digital electricity meters
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 958 M 30 958 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 882 M 2 882 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 381 M 8 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 26 670 M 28 625 M 28 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,44 €
Average target price 51,76 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-5.17%28 858
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 026
SEMPRA ENERGY2.10%49 596
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.83%47 162
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.67%47 006
ENGIE-1.93%34 087