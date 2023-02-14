EU can use gas price cap from this Wednesday onwards

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A flexible price cap has been available in the EU since this Wednesday to protect business and consumers from excessive gas prices. Specifically, it is intended to prevent wholesale prices for gas in the EU from being significantly higher than world market prices for a longer period of time. To this end, the EU will in future be able to ban certain gas trading transactions if their price reaches a predefined level and the price increase does not correspond to a similar price increase at regional level or on the world market.

The EU regulation on the so-called correction mechanism already came into force on February 1. However, activation has only been possible since this Wednesday. According to an EU agreement from December, the mechanism is triggered when the price of the products exceeds 180 euros per megawatt hour for three working days and at the same time is 35 euros above an international average price for liquid natural gas (LNG). For the time being, however, this is unlikely to happen. The relevant European gas price was recently between 50 and 60 euros, very significantly below the limit of 180 euros per megawatt hour.

This is a long way from the highs last August, which prompted a debate on a price cap. At that time, according to the EU Commission, European natural gas prices reached levels 1000 percent above the average prices recorded in the Union to date.

According to the EU Commission's analysis, prices rose last year mainly because Russia used its gas supplies as a weapon and manipulated the market through deliberate disruptions. Then, in August, the relationship between supply and demand was particularly tense because a reduction in pipeline flows was compounded by EU countries' efforts to fill storage facilities before winter./aha/DP/zb