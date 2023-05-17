Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:48:42 2023-05-17 am EDT
41.96 EUR   -0.82%
09:21aDpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05/17/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
DP
09:20aEU court dismisses action by regional utilities against RWE-Eon deal
DP
06:14aBGH faces questions on international arbitration on investments
DP
EU court dismisses action by regional utilities against RWE-Eon deal

05/17/2023 | 09:20am EDT
LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Several regional energy suppliers have lost out in the legal dispute over an energy deal between industry giants Eon and RWE. The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday dismissed the utilities' lawsuit (Case T-322/20, among others). The court clarified on several points that the EU Commission, which had approved the deal, had not made any obvious errors of assessment. The ruling can still be appealed to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In 2019, the Commission's competition watchdogs had approved the billion-euro reorganization of the business areas between Eon and RWE, subject to a number of conditions. Eon had taken over RWE subsidiary Innogy, but only retained its sales and network divisions. The renewable energy business of Innogy and Eon in turn went to RWE. Against this background, the plaintiffs criticized, among other things, a dominant market position of the two Dax groups. Frankfurt-based utility Mainova, for example, said the deal had created an oligopoly.

"The decision of the European Court must now be analyzed in more detail," said Ingbert Liebing, chief executive of the Association of Municipal Companies (VKU). The association had supported the lawsuits. If two formerly competing large companies came to a partnership, it would change the fundamental architecture of the energy industry, he said./mjm/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.56% 15977.85 Delayed Quote.14.18%
E.ON SE -0.37% 11.965 Delayed Quote.28.67%
RWE AG -0.52% 42.06 Delayed Quote.1.71%
Financials
Sales 2023 38 907 M 42 258 M 42 258 M
Net income 2023 2 716 M 2 950 M 2 950 M
Net Debt 2023 7 642 M 8 300 M 8 300 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 31 464 M 34 175 M 34 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 19 275
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 42,30 €
Average target price 51,92 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Keitel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG1.71%34 175
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.45%53 326
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 135
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.59%45 782
ENGIE10.62%38 939
UNIPER SE50.50%35 238
