EU court dismisses action by regional utilities against RWE-Eon deal

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Several regional energy suppliers have lost out in the legal dispute over an energy deal between industry giants Eon and RWE. The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday dismissed the utilities' lawsuit (Case T-322/20, among others). The court clarified on several points that the EU Commission, which had approved the deal, had not made any obvious errors of assessment. The ruling can still be appealed to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In 2019, the Commission's competition watchdogs had approved the billion-euro reorganization of the business areas between Eon and RWE, subject to a number of conditions. Eon had taken over RWE subsidiary Innogy, but only retained its sales and network divisions. The renewable energy business of Innogy and Eon in turn went to RWE. Against this background, the plaintiffs criticized, among other things, a dominant market position of the two Dax groups. Frankfurt-based utility Mainova, for example, said the deal had created an oligopoly.

"The decision of the European Court must now be analyzed in more detail," said Ingbert Liebing, chief executive of the Association of Municipal Companies (VKU). The association had supported the lawsuits. If two formerly competing large companies came to a partnership, it would change the fundamental architecture of the energy industry, he said./mjm/DP/jha