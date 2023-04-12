Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:16 2023-04-11 am EDT
40.89 EUR   +0.91%
04/12EU lags behind in wind power expansion
DP
04/11End of nuclear energy: Criticism from CDU and industry
DP
04/11Germany is getting out of nuclear power - not completely
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU lags behind in wind power expansion

04/12/2023 | 12:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The EU is lagging behind in the expansion of wind power in a global comparison. While global growth last year was 17 percent compared to the previous year, it was only 9 percent in EU countries, according to an analysis published Wednesday by think tank Ember. Overall, however, the EU is ahead in terms of electricity production from renewables in a global comparison: 22 percent of electricity in EU countries came from wind or solar power in 2022, up from 13 percent in 2015. Worldwide, the share was 12 percent - more than ever before (2015: 5 percent). In Germany, 32 percent of electricity came from solar and wind power, according to the report.

"The EU started the renewable energy race early, but it cannot afford to be complacent in the face of global acceleration," said Ember's Europe chief Sarah Brown. In particular, she said, barriers preventing the rapid expansion of onshore wind need to be removed. In Germany, for example, a wind turbine must be approved, then there is a tender process, followed by construction. According to the German Wind Energy Association, it takes an average of 20 months after approval, in the best case, for a new wind turbine to be connected to the grid.

Solar power is the fastest-growing energy source, the report says - global expansion last year was 24 percent. The EU also saw an increase of 24 percent, according to the report. By comparison, according to the experts, the United States saw wind power increase by 15 percent last year, and solar power by 25 percent.

For the analysis, the experts looked at data from 78 countries that account for 93 percent of global electricity consumption./red/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 0.89% 15.2 Real-time Quote.13.53%
NORDEX SE -2.21% 11.735 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
RWE AG 0.91% 40.89 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 1.97% 21.21 Delayed Quote.20.68%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -1.91% 193.72 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
All news about RWE AG
04/12EU lags behind in wind power expansion
DP
04/11End of nuclear energy: Criticism from CDU and industry
DP
04/11Germany is getting out of nuclear power - not completely
DP
04/10RWE: Emsland nuclear power plant to be free of radioactivity by 2037
DP
04/06Analysis-Europe facing costly winter without enough long-term LNG deals
RE
04/06Energy firms bet big on German port as clean energy hub
RE
04/06Association: wind industry needs tens of thousands of new workers
DP
04/05RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/05Cms : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/03Saxony's energy minister sees no contradiction in earlier coal phaseout
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 32 592 M 35 573 M 35 573 M
Net income 2023 2 524 M 2 755 M 2 755 M
Net Debt 2023 6 815 M 7 439 M 7 439 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,30%
Capitalization 30 416 M 33 198 M 33 198 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 18 310
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40,89 €
Average target price 50,91 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-1.68%32 690
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.96%100 101
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.30%51 851
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.63%50 272
SEMPRA ENERGY0.52%48 862
ENGIE12.53%39 556
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer