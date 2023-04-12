EU lags behind in wind power expansion

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The EU is lagging behind in the expansion of wind power in a global comparison. While global growth last year was 17 percent compared to the previous year, it was only 9 percent in EU countries, according to an analysis published Wednesday by think tank Ember. Overall, however, the EU is ahead in terms of electricity production from renewables in a global comparison: 22 percent of electricity in EU countries came from wind or solar power in 2022, up from 13 percent in 2015. Worldwide, the share was 12 percent - more than ever before (2015: 5 percent). In Germany, 32 percent of electricity came from solar and wind power, according to the report.

"The EU started the renewable energy race early, but it cannot afford to be complacent in the face of global acceleration," said Ember's Europe chief Sarah Brown. In particular, she said, barriers preventing the rapid expansion of onshore wind need to be removed. In Germany, for example, a wind turbine must be approved, then there is a tender process, followed by construction. According to the German Wind Energy Association, it takes an average of 20 months after approval, in the best case, for a new wind turbine to be connected to the grid.

Solar power is the fastest-growing energy source, the report says - global expansion last year was 24 percent. The EU also saw an increase of 24 percent, according to the report. By comparison, according to the experts, the United States saw wind power increase by 15 percent last year, and solar power by 25 percent.

For the analysis, the experts looked at data from 78 countries that account for 93 percent of global electricity consumption./red/DP/zb