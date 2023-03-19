Energy company RWE confirms preliminary work for LNG terminal off the island of Rügen

ESSEN/STRALSUND (dpa-AFX) - Initial work has begun in the Baltic Sea for the planned construction of two more terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) east of Rügen. This is "merely exploratory work" that has been approved by the Baltic Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority, a spokesman for energy company RWE (Essen) said on Sunday in response to an inquiry.

The work was taking place as part of the "Baltic Sea LNG" project, which RWE was implementing as a service provider on behalf of the German government. Two special ships are being used for the exploration work, it said. "It is customary for offshore projects to be preceded by a careful examination of the ground conditions and the subsurface. This also includes checking for old World War II munitions that may still be lying in the ground," the statement said.

Deutsche Umwelthilfe (German Environmental Aid) had voiced criticism of the work, which is causing further unrest in the seaside resorts on the island of Rügen. Concerns are growing there that two large terminals will be built just a few kilometers from the beaches to take on natural gas delivered by LNG tankers, which could damage tourism.

The state government shares the tourism industry's concerns and now opposes the project. According to Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD), the approval process is still ongoing. Construction activities are not permitted in the coastal region due to the current spawning season of the herring, he said. Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) had repeatedly spoken out against the LNG terminal directly off the coast of Rügen and called on the federal government to examine alternatives./fp/DP/nas