    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36:54 2023-03-20 pm EDT
38.38 EUR   +1.40%
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as Mood Calms; Focus Shifts to Fed
DJ
12:51aEnergy group RWE presents annual report with billion-euro profit
DP
03/20Sempra reaches final investment decision on Port Arthur LNG plant's Phase 1
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy group RWE presents annual report with billion-euro profit

03/21/2023 | 12:51am EDT
ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE, a company specializing in renewable energies and energy trading, will present its final business figures for the past year on Tuesday (07:00). Already at the end of January, the Essen-based company had announced earnings that exceeded its own forecasts based on preliminary figures. According to this, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) had increased by more than 70 percent to 6.3 billion euros compared with 2021. Above all, the water, biomass and gas businesses as well as energy trading had developed better than expected at the end of the year, RWE had reported. The Group reported adjusted net income of around 3.2 billion euros - more than twice as much as in 2021./lew/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 898 M 30 898 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 876 M 2 876 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 365 M 8 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 2,36%
Capitalization 28 549 M 30 582 M 30 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 84,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 38,38 €
Average target price 51,18 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-7.72%30 012
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.54%101 014
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 036
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.17%46 490
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.95%45 731
ENGIE0.33%34 661