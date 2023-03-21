Energy group RWE presents annual report with billion-euro profit

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE, a company specializing in renewable energies and energy trading, will present its final business figures for the past year on Tuesday (07:00). Already at the end of January, the Essen-based company had announced earnings that exceeded its own forecasts based on preliminary figures. According to this, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) had increased by more than 70 percent to 6.3 billion euros compared with 2021. Above all, the water, biomass and gas businesses as well as energy trading had developed better than expected at the end of the year, RWE had reported. The Group reported adjusted net income of around 3.2 billion euros - more than twice as much as in 2021./lew/DP/ngu