Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:11:31 2023-02-17 am EST
39.54 EUR   +1.09%
11:04aEuropean companies caution EU against major power market revamp
RE
10:07aEuropean gas won't spike to 2022 record again, RWE boss says
RE
10:06aLNG plans off Rügen - Federal Ministry puts high capacity into perspective
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European gas won't spike to 2022 record again, RWE boss says

02/17/2023 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FSRU ship

OSLO (Reuters) - European gas prices will not revisit the record highs of 2022, when reduced Russian supplies and problems with French nuclear power drove fears of a shortage, the head of Germany's biggest utility RWE told Reuters.

European gas prices scaled a record high of close to 350 euros per megawatt hour in August last year, but have since eased.

On Friday, they fell below 50 euros/MWh for the first time since August 2021.

"The situation on the gas market is currently no longer so tense, mainly because the winter was mild and French nuclear energy came back as planned," Markus Krebber told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a conference this week.

"Will we see gas prices of 350 euros/MWh in Europe again? I don't think so."

Gas storage is still some 65% full after European countries are estimated to have spent many billions on buying in extra supplies to make up for lost Russian pipeline gas.

It has also accelerated programmes to increase liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure.

Germany, which was among the countries most reliant on Russian gas, should have six floating LNG import terminals in operation by the end of 2023, having had none before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

The number of projects has come under criticism from environmental campaigners as being excessive, especially when the European Union is seeking to shift to a zero carbon economy.

But Krebber said they were a necessary precaution.

"It's like insurance: better that way than being in a situation like 12 months ago again," he said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Nora Buli


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG 0.92% 39.47 Delayed Quote.-5.96%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.23% 110.1695 Real-time Quote.-42.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.50% 74.4 Delayed Quote.2.78%
All news about RWE AG
11:04aEuropean companies caution EU against major power market revamp
RE
10:07aEuropean gas won't spike to 2022 record again, RWE boss says
RE
10:06aLNG plans off Rügen - Federal Ministry puts high capacity into perspective
DP
09:32aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Michael Müller, buy
EQ
07:00aExplainer-Germany's new energy heavyweight: state l..
RE
06:42aDd : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Sulmana Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, buy
EQ
02/16U.S. LNG producers poised to leapfrog rivals with three new projects
RE
02/16Gas storage level drops only slightly - plants are well filled
DP
02/16BP goes on offshore wind power global hiring spree
RE
02/16Rwe : Ferrovial and RWE team up on offshore wind in Spain
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 789 M 30 789 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 866 M 2 866 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 335 M 8 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 26 447 M 28 231 M 28 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,11 €
Average target price 51,76 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-5.96%28 231
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.79%101 005
SEMPRA ENERGY2.49%49 498
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.17%47 295
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.12%46 305
ENGIE-0.10%34 583