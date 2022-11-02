Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:18 2022-11-02 pm EDT
39.01 EUR   -0.73%
11:43aFactbox-Germany fires up extra coal power capacity to plug winter supplies
RE
11/01RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
10/28Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Germany fires up extra coal power capacity to plug winter supplies

11/02/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The coal power plant

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German coal power capacity has received a boost of roughly 6 gigawatts (GW) at the start of the winter season under a raft of measures and policies to safeguard energy supplies as dwindling Russian exports leave Europe short of fuel.

Germany was meant to phase out coal power plants to cut greenhouse gas emissions but changed its plans after Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuelled an energy crisis in Europe.

The following list shows moves by operators to either restart idled power generation units, or to keep others open beyond closure deadlines, to combat energy scarcity.

It will be updated with reports of progress or delays.

* German utility Steag returned the Bexbach and Weiher hard coal-fired power plants to the grid as of Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 and is keeping open two other plants that would otherwise have been retired at the end of October -- a total gain of 2.5 gigawatts (GW).

* Uniper will also keep its 345 megawatt (MW) Scholven C hard coal plant online.

* In the brown coal sector, RWE, restarted three coal-burning power blocks, Neurath C, Niederaussem E and F, with a combined capacity of just under 900 MW, in October.

RWE's Neurath D and E blocks, with a combined 1.2 GW, will be allowed to remain on the grid beyond end-2022 as part of a deal committing RWE to phasing coal completely by 2030.

* Eastern German power producer Leag, owned by Czech investor EPH and PPF Investments, restarted the Jaenschwalde E unit, with 500 MW, in October, and will bring block F, with 500 MW, onto the grid in mid-November, brown coal industry group Debriv said in a newsletter on Wednesday.

Prior hard coal plant additions:

* Uniper kept Heyden 4 of 875 MW open instead of retiring it in August, while EPH decided to bring back the 690 MW Mehrum plant which had closed last December and was due to be permanently shut in September.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Matthias Williams and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.84% 38.96 Delayed Quote.9.99%
UNIPER SE -0.19% 3.154 Delayed Quote.-92.44%
All news about RWE AG
11:43aFactbox-Germany fires up extra coal power capacity to plug winter supplies
RE
11/01RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
10/28Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
10/27Rwe : Q1-Q3 2022 Pre-release of installed capacity and power generation data
PU
10/25Factbox-Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
10/25Energy Transition In Bedburg : City of Bedburg and RWE put new wind farm into operation
PU
10/24Factbox-How is Germany replacing Russian gas?
RE
10/24RWE AG(NEU) : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/21Germany's Steag details return of coal plants to power market
RE
10/20RWE AG(NEU) : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 359 M 27 992 M 27 992 M
Net income 2022 2 482 M 2 450 M 2 450 M
Net Debt 2022 2 171 M 2 143 M 2 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 26 569 M 26 225 M 26 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,29 €
Average target price 51,00 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG9.99%26 225
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY178.79%112 636
SEMPRA ENERGY14.49%47 602
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.89%44 028
NATIONAL GRID PLC-9.15%40 368
ACWA POWER COMPANY106.90%33 812