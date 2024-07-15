Funding will be provided for the construction of a 300-megawatt electrolyser to produce green hydrogen in Lingen, Lower Saxony, as part of the GET H2 Nukleus project. The construction of a hydrogen storage facility in Gronau-Epe in North Rhine-Westphalia is also being funded. A third grant of 199 million euros will go to a consortium that is working towards the construction of a 100-megawatt electrolysis plant as part of the HyTechHafen Rostock project in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. RWE is involved in this consortium. Germany's largest electricity company intends to invest a mid three-digit million euro amount in the three projects.
