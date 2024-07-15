According to RWE, the energy group has received funding commitments totaling 619 million euros from the federal government and the participating federal states for two major hydrogen projects.

Funding will be provided for the construction of a 300-megawatt electrolyser to produce green hydrogen in Lingen, Lower Saxony, as part of the GET H2 Nukleus project. The construction of a hydrogen storage facility in Gronau-Epe in North Rhine-Westphalia is also being funded. A third grant of 199 million euros will go to a consortium that is working towards the construction of a 100-megawatt electrolysis plant as part of the HyTechHafen Rostock project in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. RWE is involved in this consortium. Germany's largest electricity company intends to invest a mid three-digit million euro amount in the three projects.

