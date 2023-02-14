First delivery of liquefied natural gas expected in Schleswig-Holstein

BRUNSBÜTTEL (dpa-AFX) - The first delivery with liquefied natural gas (LNG) is to be symbolically received at the floating liquefied natural gas terminal in Brunsbüttel on Wednesday (10:00 a.m.). The LNG tanker "ISH" already moored on Tuesday. According to the energy company RWE, a delegation of the supplier ADNOC from the United Arab Emirates is also expected on the occasion of the first LNG delivery in the Elbe port.

Germany wants to use the liquefied gas to replace missing Russian natural gas supplies. Next winter, up to a third of the current gas demand is to be covered by floating LNG terminals. So far, such terminals exist in Wilhelmshaven in Lower Saxony, in Lubmin in Western Pomerania and in Brunsbüttel. There, 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas are to be fed into the grid in 2023 with the help of the special ship "Höegh Gannet," and 7.5 billion once a connecting pipeline is completed. The stationary terminal is scheduled for completion in 2026./akl/DP/jha