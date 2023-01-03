Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:28 2023-01-03 pm EST
39.87 EUR   -4.14%
01:31pFirst full cargo of liquefied natural gas arrived in Germany
DP
08:01aLuisa Neubauer: Greens make 'big mistake' with Lützerath eviction
DP
05:37aPolice continue preparations for evacuation of Lützerath
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First full cargo of liquefied natural gas arrived in Germany

01/03/2023 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(New: further details on the origin of the liquefied natural gas, 2nd paragraph)

WILHELMSHAVEN (dpa-AFX) - A tanker with a full cargo of liquefied natural gas arrived in Wilhelmshaven on Tuesday for the first time since the LNG terminal opened. This was announced by the operator Uniper in the morning. The tanker "Maria Energy" was escorted to the terminal by police vessels for the last few meters.

According to Uniper, the "Maria Energy" is loaded with approximately 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). That is enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for a year. According to the report, the ship was loaded with the LNG on December 19 in Cameron in the U.S. state of Louisiana.

The first German terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Wilhelmshaven was opened in mid-December after a planning and construction period of almost ten months. Test operations began a few days later. The floating terminal off the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony is intended to help close the gap in Germany's gas supply caused by a lack of supplies from Russia.

The centerpiece of the terminal is the almost 300-meter-long special ship "Höegh Esperanza," which is to convert the liquefied natural gas delivered by tankers into its gaseous state and feed it into the German gas network. It can process up to five billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form. When it arrived in December, the specialized vessel also already had a cargo of LNG on board and fed into the German grid. The ship, which arrived in Wilhelmshaven on Tuesday, is the first pure tanker, according to Uniper.

Until around mid-February, the feed-in of liquefied natural gas in Wilhelmshaven is still officially running in test mode. So closer attention is being paid to whether everything is working as planned, said a Uniper spokesman. He added that this would have no effect on the general work processes. The next tanker is expected in Wilhelmshaven in about a week.

In addition to Wilhelmshaven, LNG terminals are to be opened in Stade, Lubmin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and Brunsbüttel (Schleswig-Holstein) in the coming months.

Environmentalists wanted to protest the arrival of the LNG tanker in the evening. They fear damage to the Wadden Sea as a result of the terminal operation. They also criticize that the gas on board the ship, which comes from the United States, was extracted using the controversial fracking method. "That Germany today for the first time directly obtains fracked gas from the USA is no reason for joy, but a historic low blow for climate protection and nature conservation," Deutsche Umwelthilfe announced.

Fracking involves extracting gas or oil from rock strata using pressure and fluids, which can pose risks to the environment. This is prohibited in Germany./xma/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT CRUDE OIL SPOT 1.62% 84.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RWE AG -4.74% 39.62 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNIPER SE 2.25% 3.18 Delayed Quote.20.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.27% 72.6201 Delayed Quote.2.29%
All news about RWE AG
01:31pFirst full cargo of liquefied natural gas arrived in Germany
DP
08:01aLuisa Neubauer: Greens make 'big mistake' with Lützerath eviction
DP
05:37aPolice continue preparations for evacuation of Lützerath
DP
01/02Scuffle between activists and police in front of Lützerath
DP
01/02Scuffles between activists and police officers in front of Lützerath
DP
01/02Saxony's energy minister: Earlier coal phase-out comes for econ..
DP
01/02WDH: Activists block access road to occupied village of Lützerath
DP
01/02Rwe Is Expanding Its Solar Business : Commissioning of Casa Valdes solar farm near Madrid
PU
01/01Rumblings in Lützerath: preparations for evacuation
DP
01/01Habeck in favor of earlier coal phase-out in the east as well
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 662 M 30 543 M 30 543 M
Net income 2022 2 710 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 242 M 7 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 28 124 M 29 970 M 29 970 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,59 €
Average target price 51,26 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG0.00%29 970
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY5.83%107 453
SEMPRA ENERGY0.00%48 577
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%47 772
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.00%43 978
ENGIE1.25%34 994