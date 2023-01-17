Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:01 2023-01-16 am EST
41.68 EUR   -1.49%
12:05aFurther protest actions against lignite mining announced
DP
01/16Two Lützerather tunnel squatters: 'shocked by destructiveness'.
DP
01/16Lützerath protests: excavator occupation and road blockade ended
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Further protest actions against lignite mining announced

01/17/2023 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - Even after the eviction of the Rhineland lignite village of Lützerath, protests against coal-fired power generation continue. The action alliance "Lützerath Unräumbar", which includes groups from Fridays For Future and Letzte Generation, has called for a joint day of action on Tuesday. "We assume that: There will be actions," the police in Aachen also said.

"Every minute that the excavator runs and coal is burned, further fuels the climate catastrophe. As an alliance "Lützerath Unräumbar" we put ourselves in the way of destruction!", it said on the Internet. Details to the planned actions did not call them thereby however.

The lignite village of Lützerath itself, which became a symbol for the struggle, has meanwhile been cleared. On Monday, according to RWE, the last activists, who had entrenched themselves for days in a tunnel under the village, left the area, which has since been fenced off./rea/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about RWE AG
12:05aFurther protest actions against lignite mining announced
DP
01/16Two Lützerather tunnel squatters: 'shocked by destructi..
DP
01/16Lützerath protests: excavator occupation and road blockade ended
DP
01/16End of tunnel occupation in Lützerath - protests continue
DP
01/16OFFICIAL CORRECTION: NRW sees no expropriation problem with dismantl..
DP
01/16Lang: Without our compromises, nothing would happen in climate protection
DP
01/16Habeck: Return of coal-fired power plants from reserve was necessary
DP
01/16Activists leave tunnel under Lützerath - eviction over
DP
01/16More than 100 injured police officers in Lützerath
DP
01/16Leftists see Lützerath protests as 'absolute success'
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 698 M 31 058 M 31 058 M
Net income 2022 2 697 M 2 918 M 2 918 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 451 M 8 451 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 28 185 M 30 503 M 30 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,68 €
Average target price 51,95 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG0.22%30 954
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.62%108 351
SEMPRA ENERGY4.07%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 501
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.57%46 348
ENGIE-0.48%34 919