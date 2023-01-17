Further protest actions against lignite mining announced

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - Even after the eviction of the Rhineland lignite village of Lützerath, protests against coal-fired power generation continue. The action alliance "Lützerath Unräumbar", which includes groups from Fridays For Future and Letzte Generation, has called for a joint day of action on Tuesday. "We assume that: There will be actions," the police in Aachen also said.

"Every minute that the excavator runs and coal is burned, further fuels the climate catastrophe. As an alliance "Lützerath Unräumbar" we put ourselves in the way of destruction!", it said on the Internet. Details to the planned actions did not call them thereby however.

The lignite village of Lützerath itself, which became a symbol for the struggle, has meanwhile been cleared. On Monday, according to RWE, the last activists, who had entrenched themselves for days in a tunnel under the village, left the area, which has since been fenced off./rea/DP/stw