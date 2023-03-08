Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:55 2023-03-07 am EST
38.66 EUR   -0.36%
12:32aGerman liquefied natural gas capacity may not be fully utilised-RWE CEO
RE
03/07Electricity customers could get EU right to long-term contracts
DP
03/07Critics of Rügen LNG terminal: defend against right-wing appropriation
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German liquefied natural gas capacity may not be fully utilised-RWE CEO

03/08/2023 | 12:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's liquefied natural gas infrastructure may end up not being fully utilised, the chief executive of the country's top utility said in an interview, but added that simply having the import capacity was key to avoid a possible fuel supply squeeze.

The comments by RWE CEO Markus Krebber, made in a joint interview with German magazines Der Stern and Capital, came in response to the notion that Berlin may have overshot the mark with existing LNG capacity plans.

Berlin initiated the build-up of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) at various coastal locations in record time in response to the suspension of gas flows from Russia, its former main supplier.

Six FSRUs at four sites are due to be online by the end of 2023, five of them chartered by the government and with regasification capacity of 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

"It may be that the LNG terminals are not fully utilised. But you need them as an insurance premium," Krebber was quoted as saying.

RWE is in charge of one of the chartered FSRUs and is also a shareholder in a planned fixed LNG import terminal.

Krebber said that Russia, which fully stopped gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of August, was still fulfilling supply obligations via the alternative Ukraine pipeline.

"If you think it will stay that way, you need fewer terminals. If you want to cover yourself, you need the infrastructure," he said, adding that Germany was not yet through an energy crisis that has gripped Europe's top economy.

Germany said on Friday that the rollout of its LNG infrastructure would exceed the 9.8 billion euros ($10.40 billion) for the 2022-2038 period approved by the Bundestag lower house of parliament. 

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.36% 38.66 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.52% 127.8959 Real-time Quote.-42.53%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 75.6176 Delayed Quote.5.10%
All news about RWE AG
12:32aGerman liquefied natural gas capacity may not be fully utilised-RWE CEO
RE
03/07Electricity customers could get EU right to long-term contracts
DP
03/07Critics of Rügen LNG terminal: defend against right-wing a..
DP
03/07Scholz sees great opportunities for the success of the energy transition
DP
03/07German Environmental Aid takes action against LNG plans near Rügen
DP
03/07Inside BP's plan to reset renewables as oil and gas boom
RE
03/06RWE AG(NEU) : Morgan Stanley keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/06Energy traders: First diesel from Emirates arrived in Germany
DP
03/03Cms : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/03EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised to Rise as Rate Views Continu..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 509 M 30 509 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 840 M 2 840 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 260 M 8 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,81x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 26 143 M 27 652 M 27 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 38,66 €
Average target price 51,38 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-7.05%28 022
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.00%105 296
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%49 192
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.25%47 519
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.67%45 735
ENGIE4.62%36 212