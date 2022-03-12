Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The German government, working
to reduce the country's dependence on Russian oil and gas,
discussed energy supplies with Qatar, the federal chancellery's
state secretary said on Saturday.
"We discussed bilateral cooperation particularly in energy
and corporate investments," Joerg Kukies said on Twitter, adding
that he talked to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin
Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also heads the Qatar Investment
Authority sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday.
Germany is about to close its last nuclear power plants this
year, and plans to build its first liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal within two years. State lender KfW, energy
group RWE and Dutch network operator Gasunie
signed a memorandum of understanding last week.
Qatar is one of the countries that recently have been
approached by the United States to reroute gas supplies to
Europe. The country has said it could divert probably 10-15% of
its LNG shipping volumes. It plans to raise LNG production
capacity to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027 from 77 million
tonnes at present.
