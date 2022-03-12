Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The German government, working to reduce the country's dependence on Russian oil and gas, discussed energy supplies with Qatar, the federal chancellery's state secretary said on Saturday.

"We discussed bilateral cooperation particularly in energy and corporate investments," Joerg Kukies said on Twitter, adding that he talked to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also heads the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday.

Germany is about to close its last nuclear power plants this year, and plans to build its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal within two years. State lender KfW, energy group RWE and Dutch network operator Gasunie signed a memorandum of understanding last week.

Qatar is one of the countries that recently have been approached by the United States to reroute gas supplies to Europe. The country has said it could divert probably 10-15% of its LNG shipping volumes. It plans to raise LNG production capacity to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027 from 77 million tonnes at present. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Clelia Oziel)