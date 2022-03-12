Germany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The German government, working
to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, discussed
energy supplies with Qatar this week, the federal chancellery's
state secretary said on Saturday.
"We discussed bilateral cooperation particularly in energy
and corporate investments," Joerg Kukies said on Twitter, adding
he talked to Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin
Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also heads the Qatar Investment
Authority sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday.
Germany is to close its last nuclear power plants this year
and plans to build its first liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminal within two years.
Qatar is one of the countries that recently have been
approached by the United States to reroute gas supplies to
Europe. The country has said it could divert probably 10-15% of
its LNG shipping volumes. It plans to raise LNG production
capacity to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027 from 77 million
tonnes at present.
The European Commission is working on plans to phase out the
EU's dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal in five years
following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its head Ursula von der
Leyen said on Friday.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he planned to make Germany
independent of Russian coal and oil in less than a year.
"Every day, in fact every hour, we say goodbye to Russian
imports to a certain extent," Habeck told the weekly. "If it
works, we will be independent of Russian coal in the autumn and
almost independent of oil from Russia by the end of the year."
He said gas was more complicated as Germany does not yet
have capacity to import LNG and reiterated an immediate embargo
on supplies could cause bottlenecks next winter, an economic
slump and high inflation.
