Germany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German energy utility RWE
said on Saturday it would buy Con Edison's
Clean Energy Businesses subsidiary in a transaction valuing the
unit at $6.8 billion.
RWE said the acquisition would add some $600 million in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to its results annually.
It would also double RWE's renewables portfolio in the
United States to more than 7 gigawatts in operating assets, and
boost its project pipeline there to more than 24 GW in onshore
wind, solar and batteries.
RWE said the transaction would be financed by issuing a 2.4
billion euro ($2.35 billion) mandatory convertible bond to a
subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority.
This would eventually turn into shares representing slightly
less than 10% of RWE's share capital. Its plans for a dividend
of 0.90 euros a share remained unchanged, RWE added.
