  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-09-30 am EDT
37.79 EUR   -0.79%
04:09pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
03:34pRwe : agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and to become one of the top leading renewable energy companies in the United States
PU
03:26pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion

10/01/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German energy utility RWE said on Saturday it would buy Con Edison's Clean Energy Businesses subsidiary in a transaction valuing the unit at $6.8 billion.

RWE said the acquisition would add some $600 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to its results annually.

It would also double RWE's renewables portfolio in the United States to more than 7 gigawatts in operating assets, and boost its project pipeline there to more than 24 GW in onshore wind, solar and batteries.

RWE said the transaction would be financed by issuing a 2.4 billion euro ($2.35 billion) mandatory convertible bond to a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority.

This would eventually turn into shares representing slightly less than 10% of RWE's share capital. Its plans for a dividend of 0.90 euros a share remained unchanged, RWE added. ($1 = 1.0205 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 303 M 27 753 M 27 753 M
Net income 2022 2 376 M 2 330 M 2 330 M
Net Debt 2022 2 898 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 25 554 M 25 058 M 25 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,79 €
Average target price 51,75 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG5.80%25 058
SEMPRA ENERGY13.35%94 255
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY82.58%73 765
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.39%43 556
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.15%37 970
ACWA POWER COMPANY100.00%32 694