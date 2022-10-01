Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-09-30 am EDT
37.79 EUR   -0.79%
04:09pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
03:34pRwe : agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and to become one of the top leading renewable energy companies in the United States
PU
03:26pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion

10/01/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Germany's largest power producer RWE AG said on Saturday it had agreed to buy Con Edison Inc's Clean Energy Businesses subsidiary for $6.8 billion, doubling down on the world's second-biggest renewables market.

The deal will be partly funded via a $2.43 billion convertible bond issued to a unit of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) through which the fund will become a 9.1% shareholder in RWE.

The transaction will nearly double RWE's U.S. renewables portfolio to more than 7 gigawatts (GW) and grow its regional project pipeline by 7 GW to more than 24 GW.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2023, will make RWE the fourth-largest renewables player in the U.S. market, which plays a key role in the company’s green expansion.

"Our equity capital measure is the basis for financing the acquisition of Con Edison CEB and of the additional green growth in the years to come," RWE Chief Executive Markus Krebber said.

"I am delighted that QIA is supporting RWE’s accelerated growth ambitions with their capital commitment."

The deal, the biggest for RWE since the breakup of former division Innogy announced in 2018, will be earnings accretive right away, giving RWE additional core earnings (EBITDA) of $600 million a year.

It comes neearly a year after RWE fleshed out its global renewables roadmap, which includes 50 billion euros ($49 billion) of gross investments by 2030, with 15 billion earmarked for the United States.

RWE, which confirmed plans to pay a dividend of 0.90 euro per share for 2022, will primarily boost its U.S. solar portfolio and pipeline as part of the deal. ($1 = 1.0205 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Chris Steitz; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 303 M 27 753 M 27 753 M
Net income 2022 2 376 M 2 330 M 2 330 M
Net Debt 2022 2 898 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 25 554 M 25 058 M 25 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,79 €
Average target price 51,75 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG5.80%25 058
SEMPRA ENERGY13.35%94 255
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY82.58%73 765
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.39%43 556
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.15%37 970
ACWA POWER COMPANY100.00%32 694