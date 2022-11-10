Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:50 2022-11-10 pm EST
40.46 EUR   +2.59%
01:39pHollandse Kust West Vii : RWE successful in Dutch offshore wind tender
PU
11:16aRWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10:38aExclusive-Energy firms' multi-trillion derivative bets under ECB scrutiny -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hollandse Kust West VII: RWE successful in Dutch offshore wind tender

11/10/2022 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hollandse Kust West VII: RWE successful in Dutch offshore wind tender Essen, 10 November 2022
  • Offshore wind site with a total capacity of more than 760 megawatts awarded
  • Innovative solution for full system integration offered
  • RWE also participated in tender for HKW VI with innovative ecological concept

Markus Krebber, CEO RWE AG: "We are delighted to have been awarded this opportunity by the Dutch government. Winning this offshore site marks RWE's entry into the Dutch offshore wind market, one of our key strategic growth markets in Europe. Hollandse Kust West VII will seriously contribute to the energy transition by producing green electricity for almost one million Dutch homes. With our innovative concept we developed a blueprint for a new generation of offshore wind farms, which can be perfectly integrated into the energy

RWE wins Dutch support-free offshore wind tender: The company has received the permit to build a large-scale offshore wind farm - Hollandse Kust West (HKW) VII. The site is located in the North Sea, about 53 kilometres off the Dutch coast. On the site RWE will be able to deliver more than 760 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity - enough to supply the equivalent of almost one million Dutch homes. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) recognised that RWE's design for HKW VII delivers solutions for the optimal integration of offshore wind farms into the Dutch energy system.

Blueprint for the Dutch energy system of the future
RWE's ultimate goal is to perfectly match the demand for energy to the flexible generation profile of offshore wind farms, contributing to grid stability. To unlock full system integration the concept for HKW VII combines offshore wind with electrolyser capacity for green hydrogen production, and other flexible demand solutions like e-boilers and battery storage. In addition RWE plans to combine the HKW VII offshore wind farm with floating solar panels to allow a more efficient use of ocean space.

The wind farm is expected to be in full operation no later than 5 years after the permit is irrevocable. Then it can contribute to the Dutch ambitious build-out targets for offshore wind: 21 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2030 and 70 GW by 2050 are envisaged.

RWE also submitted a bid for HKW VI with an innovative ecological concept to deliver positive impact on biodiversity. The outcome of this tender is expected by the end of this year.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 18:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RWE AG
01:39pHollandse Kust West Vii : RWE successful in Dutch offshore wind tender
PU
11:16aRWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
10:38aExclusive-Energy firms' multi-trillion derivative bets under ECB scrutiny -sources
RE
10:11aRWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:03aRWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07:46aRWE AG(NEU) : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:23aRWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:00aTranscript : RWE Aktiengesellschaft, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
05:34aRWE AG(NEU) : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:33aRWE profits as volatile commodity markets boost trading
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 359 M 28 498 M 28 498 M
Net income 2022 2 482 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
Net Debt 2022 2 171 M 2 181 M 2 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 26 670 M 26 801 M 26 801 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 39,44 €
Average target price 51,00 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG10.41%26 801
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY197.73%121 206
SEMPRA ENERGY13.45%47 172
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%44 674
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.91%41 211
ENGIE2.75%32 552