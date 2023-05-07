Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Hundreds of people demonstrate for an early coal phase-out in Lusatia

05/07/2023 | 10:23am EDT
SCHLEIFE (dpa-AFX) - Hundreds of people demonstrated on Sunday in Lusatia for a speedy exit from lignite. "Yesterday's energy destroys our future" and "Love for Lusatia - not for coal" were written on placards. "A just coal phase-out must be initiated so that the region gets the opportunities it deserves," climate activist Luisa Neubauer told the German Press Agency. She added that running the power plants until 2038 is not constitutional in view of the Paris Agreement.

While the 2030 coal phase-out is now a done deal for the Rhenish lignite mining region, 2038 is still the phase-out date in the east. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, however, talks on an earlier end are also underway for the opencast mines in eastern Germany. According to the will of the demonstrators on Sunday, however, there must be no further deals including tax money for coal companies.

The demonstrators gathered at noon at the Schleife train station and marched to the Nochten open pit mine. They demanded a nationwide coal phase-out by 2030 at the latest, a faster expansion of renewable energies, the preservation of the village of Mühlrose and a socially just structural change including rights of participation for the Sorbs minority. An alliance had called for the demonstration, including Fridays for Future, BUND Saxony, Greenpeace, the initiative "Alle Dorfer bleiben" and the representation of the Sorbs Serbski Sejm. Police spoke in the afternoon of about 550 participants, Fridays for Future of more than 1000.

"Lusatia must become a model region for renewable energy," urged Felix Ekardt, chairman of BUND Saxony. A faster phase-out of lignite is necessary to meet the legally binding 1.5 degree target, he said. "Lignite mining must stop immediately," demanded activist Hagen Domaska for the Serbski Sejm. He said it had destroyed 130 villages, rivers had been poisoned and dried up, and meadows and fields had been turned into overburden. "Mühlrose and the cultural landscape threatened by open-cast mining must be preserved for later generations."/hum/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
