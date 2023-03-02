Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:49:47 2023-03-02 am EST
39.26 EUR   +0.42%
10:31aKanitz to take over nuclear dismantling at RWE
DP
09:58aCarbon Emissions Climbed Less Than Feared in 2022 Despite Coal Resurgence -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
07:07aEU Probes Germany's Compensation for RWE Amid Phasing Out of Coal
DJ
Kanitz to take over nuclear dismantling at RWE

03/02/2023 | 10:31am EST
ESSEN/PEINE (dpa-AFX) - Steffen Kanitz, the managing director of the Federal Society for Final Disposal (BGE), will take over responsibility for the nuclear energy department at energy group RWE from June. With the termination of nuclear power plant operations on April 15, RWE Nuclear's work in the coming years will focus on the safe and efficient dismantling of RWE's Biblis, Gundremmingen, Emsland, Lingen and Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear power plants, RWE announced Thursday. Kanitz brings experience in project management, leadership of large organizations and several years of expertise from the nuclear industry, it added.

As a CDU member of the Bundestag (2013 to 2017), Kanitz, who hails from Dortmund, was a member of the Final Storage Commission. For the past five years, he has been managing director in Peine of the BGE, which is searching for a final repository for radioactive waste in Germany. The 39-year-old is also state treasurer of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia./tob/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 782 M 30 782 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 334 M 8 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,92x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 26 433 M 28 211 M 28 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,09 €
Average target price 51,57 €
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-6.01%28 211
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-1.75%103 153
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.50%49 031
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.32%46 512
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.97%44 942
ENGIE1.60%35 141