Kanitz to take over nuclear dismantling at RWE

ESSEN/PEINE (dpa-AFX) - Steffen Kanitz, the managing director of the Federal Society for Final Disposal (BGE), will take over responsibility for the nuclear energy department at energy group RWE from June. With the termination of nuclear power plant operations on April 15, RWE Nuclear's work in the coming years will focus on the safe and efficient dismantling of RWE's Biblis, Gundremmingen, Emsland, Lingen and Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear power plants, RWE announced Thursday. Kanitz brings experience in project management, leadership of large organizations and several years of expertise from the nuclear industry, it added.

As a CDU member of the Bundestag (2013 to 2017), Kanitz, who hails from Dortmund, was a member of the Final Storage Commission. For the past five years, he has been managing director in Peine of the BGE, which is searching for a final repository for radioactive waste in Germany. The 39-year-old is also state treasurer of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia./tob/DP/jha