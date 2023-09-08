OSLO (Reuters) - Britain's latest subsidy auction to help support new renewable energy projects awarded no contracts for offshore wind projects, results published by the government showed on Friday.

The country's contract-for-difference (CfD) scheme, which was launched in 2014, offers renewable power developers a guaranteed price for their electricity.

Awards across all renewable technologies totalled 3.7 gigawatts, down from 11 GW of projects getting contracts in last year's round.

Solar power projects took the top spot with 1.9 GW of capacity, followed by onshore with 1.8 GW, the document showed.

No capacity was awarded for offshore wind projects, down from 7 GW awarded in the previous round, where the technology was the main recipient of funding.

Offshore wind power is a key technology for reaching Britain's decarbonisation goals, with the government aiming to have 50 GW of offshore wind in operation by 2030, up from around 14 GW at present.

Britain had offered 227 million pounds ($283.86 million) to spur renewable power projects, increasing the total amount available in August after project developers had warned more funding was needed to reflect higher costs.

Inflationary pressure, supply chain bottlenecks and rising interest rates have seen the cost of offshore wind projects rise by some 40%, developers such as Sweden's Vattenfall and Germany's RWE have said.

This target might be getting hard to reach based on the latest auction round and after Vattenfall paused development of a project that was awarded a CfD in last year's round.

($1 = 0.7997 pounds)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Sharon Singleton)