Lützerath protests: excavator occupation and road blockade ended

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - The occupation of a lignite excavator in the Hambach open pit mine by climate activists ended after a few hours on Monday afternoon. The eight occupants had left the excavator voluntarily at noon, reported an RWE spokesman in Essen. The activists had occupied the bucket-wheel excavator in the Hambach open pit mine, about 20 kilometers from Lützerath, in the early morning hours. The excavator had then ceased operation.

According to the protest group "Counterattack - for the good life", the activists wanted to show their solidarity with the people in the village of Lützerath with the action. In addition, the group criticized the actions of the police there and demanded the socialization of energy production.

A good four kilometers as the crow flies from Lützerath, five climate activists - including two in wheelchairs - also rappelled down from a highway bridge on Monday morning. The traffic on the freeway 44 ran during the action further, on the highway under the bridge went against it nothing more. According to the police, however, this action was also over by midday.

After the complete demolition, the energy company RWE wants to excavate the coal underneath. It is expected that the dismantling will take another eight to ten days, a company spokesman told the "Rheinische Post" (Monday). "In March or April, the open pit mine could then reach the former village and excavate it."/gba/DP/mis