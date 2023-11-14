FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - RWE shares reacted positively to business figures on Tuesday and targeted their interim high from the beginning of November. However, this has so far proved to be stubborn resistance. If it can be overcome, RWE would be worth as much as it was two months ago.

The utility's shares were recently among the favorites in the moderately rising DAX, gaining two percent to a good 37 euros. Since hitting a two-year low at the beginning of October, they have been on the upswing again. The shares have now reduced the loss recorded since the beginning of the year to around eleven percent.

Based on the figures for the first nine months of the year, the energy group exceeded expectations and confirmed its annual targets. In recent months, RWE has benefited in particular from the expansion of its electricity generation and energy trading portfolio.

Analyst Alberto Gandolfi from the US investment bank Goldman Sachs praised the utility's development, saying that 95 percent of the surplus targeted for the year as a whole was already on the books. He sees continued strong earnings momentum. Above all thanks to energy and commodity trading, RWE has achieved strong results, wrote analyst Ahmed Farman from investment house Jefferies.

Expert Sam Arie from UBS also emphasized that net debt had remained largely stable despite further investments. The UBS analyst is not surprised that RWE has merely confirmed its targets for 2023 and not raised them. Some traders had still seen this as potentially disappointing before the stock market launch. According to Arie, the market could now bet on RWE reaching the upper end of the targeted surplus and earnings per share.

RWE's Capital Markets Day will take place in London in two weeks' time. There, the management will present its targets for the coming years to investors. UBS analyst Arie sees the event as the next possible share price driver./ajx/lew/mis