Police: Clearance of Lützerath completed except for tunnel

01/15/2023 | 10:48am EST
ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - The evacuation of the protest village of Lützerath at the Rhineland open-cast lignite mine has been completed, according to police, except for the two activists holding out in a tunnel. "There are no more activists in the village of Lützerath," police said Sunday.

Already by Friday, the buildings had been cleared, now also the total of 35 "tree structures" and nearly 30 wooden structures. Almost 300 people had been taken away from Lützerath, with four acts of resistance. Since the beginning of the eviction 154 preliminary proceedings had been initiated.

More than 70 police officers have been injured since the start of the eviction operation. Nine activists were taken to hospital in ambulances, he said. "Fortunately, no one has been critically injured," police said. The organizers of Saturday's anti-coal demonstration had spoken of several rally participants with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, twelve people were arrested or taken into custody in connection with the demonstration and related protests. A good 30 official vehicles were damaged, eight of them by kicked-off side mirrors, graffiti and stone throwing. In addition, 32 tires on police vehicles were slashed./cd/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 503 M 30 837 M 30 837 M
Net income 2022 2 708 M 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 7 914 M 8 562 M 8 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 28 611 M 30 954 M 30 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,31 €
Average target price 51,95 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG1.73%30 954
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY3.21%108 351
SEMPRA ENERGY4.13%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 501
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.57%46 348
ENGIE-0.48%34 919