Police: Clearance of Lützerath completed except for tunnel

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - The evacuation of the protest village of Lützerath at the Rhineland open-cast lignite mine has been completed, according to police, except for the two activists holding out in a tunnel. "There are no more activists in the village of Lützerath," police said Sunday.

Already by Friday, the buildings had been cleared, now also the total of 35 "tree structures" and nearly 30 wooden structures. Almost 300 people had been taken away from Lützerath, with four acts of resistance. Since the beginning of the eviction 154 preliminary proceedings had been initiated.

More than 70 police officers have been injured since the start of the eviction operation. Nine activists were taken to hospital in ambulances, he said. "Fortunately, no one has been critically injured," police said. The organizers of Saturday's anti-coal demonstration had spoken of several rally participants with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, twelve people were arrested or taken into custody in connection with the demonstration and related protests. A good 30 official vehicles were damaged, eight of them by kicked-off side mirrors, graffiti and stone throwing. In addition, 32 tires on police vehicles were slashed./cd/DP/nas