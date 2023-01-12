Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:47:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
41.77 EUR   +3.38%
03:14pDemolition excavators work their way through Lützerath - resistance crumbles
DP
02:51pPolice chief: Lützerath clearance almost complete except for tunnel
DP
01:22pLützerath operation: Civilian police vehicle burned down
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Police chief: Lützerath clearance almost complete except for tunnel

01/12/2023 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - The evacuation of the Lützerath lignite site is well advanced, according to Aachen's police chief Dirk Weinspach. "The evacuation of the above-ground structures is largely complete," he told WDR on Thursday evening. "We have cleared almost all the houses except one. It is the meadow cleared, a large part of the tree houses is cleared. In this respect, not so much remains," he said.

How long the operation will now last, one could not say nevertheless. The evacuation could be delayed by underground passages that were discovered on Thursday. According to police, activists are still staying there. "How long now the eviction from the underground ground structures will take, that is not foreseeable. There it will also depend on proceeding very carefully and not taking any risks," said the police chief./mhe/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about RWE AG
03:14pDemolition excavators work their way through Lützerath - resistance crumbles
DP
02:51pPolice chief: Lützerath clearance almost complete except for tunnel
DP
01:22pLützerath operation: Civilian police vehicle burned down
DP
01:17pPolice operation in Lützerath continues in the darkness
DP
01:11pGerman police evict protesters from mining village
RE
12:00pRiot police clear coal mine activists from abandoned German village
RE
11:05aGreen Party office in Leipzig attacked during Lützerath protest
DP
10:23aViolinists play last tunes before German coal village demolition
RE
10:10aCourt: relocation of Lützerath vigils probably permissible
DP
08:49aUBS raises target for RWE to 50 euros - 'Buy
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 29 114 M 31 491 M 31 491 M
Net income 2022 2 675 M 2 894 M 2 894 M
Net Debt 2022 7 455 M 8 064 M 8 064 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 28 340 M 30 655 M 30 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 40,40 €
Average target price 51,98 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-2.86%29 372
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY2.04%108 045
SEMPRA ENERGY1.92%50 941
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 198
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.07%45 824
ENGIE-0.67%34 634