Power pole in Garzweiler open pit mine snaps off - RWE: deliberately damaged

ERKELENZ (dpa-AFX) - On the site of the Garzweiler open pit mine, an approximately 80-meter-high electricity pylon has snapped. The energy company RWE, as operator of the open pit mine, assumes that the pylon was "deliberately damaged and intended to collapse." An RWE spokesman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur, "If it was sabotage on critical infrastructure, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms." Police confirmed that "third-party intervention was likely." According to the company, the pylon supplies electricity to the open pit mine.

According to dpa information, if the power lines had failed, a waterworks would also have been affected. "Since the power supply is stable, the water supply to Grevenbroich from the Fürth waterworks operated by RWE is also not at risk," the RWE spokesman said when asked.

For safety, he said, two of the four circuits running over the pylon had been switched off. However, the Garzweiler open pit mine was still in operation, he added: "The power plants can also continue to operate." Other pylons were not affected, according to RWE.

According to RWE, an employee had discovered the collapsed pylon on Friday afternoon and alerted the police. Experts anchored and secured the pylon during the night on Saturday, and police investigated at the scene. A photo of the scene shows that screws were loosened and metal parts sawed off./ola/DP/he