Première: RWE commissions its first onshore wind farm in France

Essen, 22 October 2021

"We are delighted to celebrate our French onshore première today. I am proud of the team who did fantastic work and got the project over the line safely and on time despite all the challenges posed by the pandemic. I want to thank each and every team member! Les Pierrots marks an important milestone and reiterates our ambitions to grow our business in France. We will start construction on three further wind farms in France this year. By swiftly expanding renewables we are supporting France in its efforts to decarbonise its economy and achieve its climate targets."

With the commissioning of Les Pierrots onshore wind farm, RWE is successfully building its renewables portfolio in France. The company invested over 33 million euros in its first French onshore wind farm, located some 250 kilometres south of Paris. Its eleven Nordex turbines (type N117 2400 TS98) have a total installed capacity of 26.4 megawatts (MW). This means that the wind farm could produce enough green electricity to supply the equivalent demand of over 15,000 French households.

Joseph Fonio, Country Chair RWE Renewables France: "Thanks to the excellent work of the entire team we got Les Pierrots connected to the grid on schedule. Our colleagues can draw on the combined experience of many years in developing and constructing wind farms and have extensive knowledge of the specific local conditions. I also want to thank all local stakeholders who have supported the Les Pierrots project every step of the way."

Lasting collaboration

RWE has entered into a three-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Statkraft for Les Pierrots. The agreement provides for the green electricity being brought to market within the framework of French subsidy programmes. Statkraft is managing sales of the electricity produced.

As one of the global leaders in the renewables sector, RWE took over a development pipeline with onshore wind and solar projects with a total capacity of 2.7 gigawatts (GW) in 2020. Most of that capacity, 1.9 GW, are located in France. RWE is planning to commission two further wind farms in 2022: Les Hauts Bouleaux and Martinpuich. In addition, RWE will commence construction on three further wind farms with a total capacity of 50 MW later this year. The projects reiterate RWE's target of further expanding its activities in the French renewables market.

Images of Les Pierrots for media use are available from the RWE media library.

(On the picture, from left to right: Vincent Lirzin (RWE Renewables France), Loetitia Hurez (RWE Renewables France), Jacques Pallas (Mayor of Saint-Georges-sur-Arnon), André Laignel (President of "Communauté de Communes du Pays d'Issoudun"), Sabrina Ladoire (Sub-Prefect of "Issoudun et la Châtre"), Joseph Fonio (Country Chair RWE Renewables France), Tiffany Duvert (RWE Renewables France), Credit: RWE, Stéphane Adam)