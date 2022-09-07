RWE : A decade of clean energy celebrated at Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm

Swindon, 07 September 2022

Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm celebrates its 10-year anniversary of generating clean energy today, Wednesday 7 September.

All 140 turbines of the joint venture between RWE Renewables (50%) and SSE Renewables (50%) have been operational since September 2012 and in the last 10 years, they generated enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of over 400,000 UK homes each year.

Located in the North Sea, around 20km off the coast of Suffolk, the 504MW Greater Gabbard has produced over 17,487GWh so far which has helped significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions and contribute to the UK Government's net zero ambitions.

This follows a recent announcement that RWE Renewables was successful in winning the wind turbine service & maintenance agreement. The 10 year agreement will commence in early 2023, taking the project through to planned end of life, whilst SSE Renewables will continue to operate the site.



Glynn Fereday, Operations Manager for Greater Gabbard, said: "As joint partners alongside RWE, SSE Renewables is proud to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Greater Gabbard Wind Farm. The wind farm was a pioneering project for the UK offshore wind industry and for many years the 140-turbine site was the largest wind farm under development world-wide.



"The wind farm not only continues to play a crucial role in achieving net zero targets, but it has provided jobs in the local area since coming into operation 10 years ago. Since 2015, we have recruited eight pipeline trainees to the Greater Gabbard Operations and Maintenance Team. Future plans include delivery of a five-year pipeline trainee plan which will grow our pipeline trainee numbers at the Lowestoft base."

The next exciting phase to this wind farm is the Greater Gabbard Extension project, known as North Falls Offshore Wind Farm. The project is being developed by North Falls Offshore Wind Farm Limited, a joint venture company owned equally by RWE and SSE Renewables, the extension has been awarded an Agreement for Lease for up to 504MW from The Crown Estate.

North Falls has the potential to build on Greater Gabbard's already successful legacy in the East of England. Consultation prior to commencing Preliminary Environmental Information Report will be carried out in Autumn 2022.

