    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/12 07:09:14 am
31.335 EUR   -0.08%
07:00aRWE : CEO Expects Marginal Transaction Activity In Renewable Energy Sector
MT
06:52aRWE AG(NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
06:11aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Struggle for -2-
DJ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Press ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 42.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2021 14 866 M 17 453 M 17 453 M
Net income 2021 1 059 M 1 244 M 1 244 M
Net Debt 2021 2 160 M 2 535 M 2 535 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 21 206 M 24 887 M 24 896 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 19 244
Free-Float 92,0%
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 31,36 €
Average target price 40,50 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-9.29%24 887
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.57%46 721
SEMPRA3.60%42 151
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.54%40 829
ENGIE-5.75%33 468
E.ON SE17.90%32 698