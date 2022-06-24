Log in
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:02 2022-06-24 am EDT
38.62 EUR   -0.01%
07:42aRWE AG(NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
06/23RWE : No Immediate Impact from Germany's Emergency Gas Plan
MT
06/23RWE&RS : uo;s U.S. Hickory Park solar project with co-located storage facility in operation
PU
RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating

06/24/2022 | 07:42am EDT
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 52.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 282 M 23 430 M 23 430 M
Net income 2022 1 680 M 1 767 M 1 767 M
Net Debt 2022 6 816 M 7 168 M 7 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 26 116 M 27 461 M 27 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 18 218
Free-Float 92,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 38,62 €
Average target price 49,39 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG8.12%27 298
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.09%46 186
SEMPRA ENERGY8.44%45 084
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 649
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-22.95%30 947
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-10.36%29 866