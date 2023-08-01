RWE AG(NEU) : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
Today at 03:34 am
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 58.50.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:00:40 2023-08-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|39.00 EUR
|-0.35%
|-2.43%
|-6.32%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-6.16%
|32 077 M $
|+3.02%
|31 495 M $
|+23.15%
|33 097 M $
|+21.32%
|35 934 M $
|+10.85%
|39 782 M $
|+23.21%
|22 932 M $
|-3.65%
|22 498 M $
|-5.78%
|20 291 M $
|+0.33%
|18 992 M $
|-3.57%
|17 816 M $