RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
October 13, 2023 at 08:41 am EDT
Share
Bernstein is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 48.50.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|34.00 EUR
|-0.01%
|+3.73%
|-18.37%
|02:41pm
|RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Oct. 12
|Habeck defends reactivation of lignite reserve
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Habeck defends reactivation of lignite reserve
|DP
|UTILITIES : Time for a come back?
|Oddo BHF Cuts RWE PT, Maintains Outperformance Rating
|MT
|RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 05.10.2023 - 15.15 Uhr
|DP
|Greenpeace protests on Uniper headquarters against whale endangerment
|DP
|RWE chief advocates building European supply chains and jobs
|DP
|RWE CEO says gas supply problems still a risk
|RE
|Looking ahead to winter: Federal government reactivates lignite reserve
|DP
|Utilities remain under pressure with rising bond yields
|DP
|Utilities still weak - JPMorgan sees investment opportunity
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Bernstein
|ZD
|Two gas surcharges drop to zero cents - transfer still open
|DP
|Czech Republic buys gas transmission network operator Net4Gas from alliance consortium
|DP
|Renewable energies cover more than half of electricity consumption
|DP
|Wind power industry drifts off course
|RE
|One year of 'double whammy': energy industry warns of new price jumps
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Half-yearly balance: Almost 100,000 public charging points for e-cars
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Network agency rehearses crisis case of a gas shortage - 'residual risks'
|DP
|New guiding decision on lignite mining in North Rhine-Westphalia is ready
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Global markets live: Kingfisher, Tesla, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Target...
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-18.44%
|26 683 M $
|-4.37%
|100 B $
|-.--%
|50 644 M $
|+97.06%
|45 295 M $
|-1.86%
|43 443 M $
|-11.40%
|43 140 M $
|+27.63%
|37 834 M $
|+9.59%
|37 494 M $
|+17.10%
|29 896 M $
|-1.14%
|30 231 M $