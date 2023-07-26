RWE AG(NEU) : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
Today at 09:34 am
Analyst Werner Eisenmann from DZ Bank research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:58:54 2023-07-26 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|40.50 EUR
|+1.41%
|+3.19%
|-2.67%
