RWE AG is one of the leading European energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - electricity and gas trading and distribution (67,4%): electricity (193,930 GWh sold in 2022) and gas (39,479 GWh); - renewable energy production (14.2%): wind, solar, hydroelectric and biomass energy production (156,794 GWh produced in 2022); - fossil and nuclear power generation (2.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (27.9%), the United Kingdom (39.3%), Europe (29.3%), North America (2.1%) and other (1.4%).

Sector Multiline Utilities