RWE AG
Equities
RWE
DE0007037129
Multiline Utilities
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.9 EUR
|+0.31%
|-2.03%
|-22.78%
|08:41am
|RWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
|ZD
|Feb. 16
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 16.02.2024 - 15:15
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-22.78%
|25 484 M $
|-10.00%
|96 419 M $
|-.--%
|51 547 M $
|-2.26%
|48 970 M $
|-5.67%
|44 361 M $
|-10.03%
|37 352 M $
|-3.25%
|33 059 M $
|-2.22%
|29 794 M $
|-3.45%
|25 127 M $
|+2.38%
|22 530 M $
