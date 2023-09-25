RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
September 25, 2023 at 08:32 am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 54.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate 08:51:45 2023-09-25 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.08 EUR
|-1.46%
|-0.06%
|-13.13%
