  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:38 2022-10-13 am EDT
37.23 EUR   +0.94%
05:01aRWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:39aDutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

10/13/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 60.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about RWE AG
05:01aRWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:39aDutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026
RE
02:47aGermany starts receiving gas directly from France -pipeline operator
RE
10/12RWE AG(NEU) : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/11Rwe : responds to proposed UK Government ‘Cost-Plus Revenue Limit'
PU
10/11UK Officials Meet with Renewable Power Companies to Discuss Proposed Revenue Cap
MT
10/10Technical issues affecting plan to send gas from France to Germany now solved -operato..
RE
10/10Technical issues affecting plan to send gas from France to Germany are now solved - ope..
RE
10/07Moody's Affirms RWE Rating Following $7 Billion Con Edison Clean Energy Deal
MT
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 412 M 27 563 M 27 563 M
Net income 2022 2 572 M 2 495 M 2 495 M
Net Debt 2022 2 112 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 24 939 M 24 194 M 24 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 36,88 €
Average target price 51,08 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG3.25%24 194
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY90.15%76 823
SEMPRA ENERGY6.37%44 223
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.54%43 145
NATIONAL GRID PLC-19.00%34 807
ACWA POWER COMPANY91.90%31 364