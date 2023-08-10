RWE AG(NEU) : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
Today at 04:14 am
Jefferies analyst Ahmed Farman maintains his Buy rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 50.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04:34:00 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|39.47 EUR
|+1.14%
|+1.28%
|-5.17%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-5.12%
|31 867 M $
|+18.65%
|31 369 M $
|-0.91%
|30 301 M $
|+15.92%
|34 656 M $
|+9.76%
|38 703 M $
|+16.75%
|21 519 M $
|-8.90%
|21 285 M $
|-10.23%
|19 334 M $
|-6.96%
|45 244 M $
|-3.33%
|18 298 M $