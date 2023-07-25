RWE AG(NEU) : RBC gives a Buy rating
Today at 03:04 pm
Share
RBC is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 53.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:40:32 2023-07-25 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|40.70 EUR
|+2.13%
|+2.10%
|-3.99%
|Jul. 24
|Greencoat UK Wind and others take 25% stake in London Array wind farm
|AN
|Jul. 20
|The FTSE 100 Closes up 0.8% as Miners Outperfom -2-
|DJ
|Greencoat UK Wind and others take 25% stake in London Array wind farm
|AN
|The FTSE 100 Closes up 0.8% as Miners Outperfom -2-
|DJ
|EasyJet Benefits From Demand Recovery But Faces -2-
|DJ
|RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Consumer center: Relief with energy price does not always arrive
|DP
|Energy agency: electrification driving global electricity demand
|DP
|Expansion of wind turbines in Germany is making progress
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|JPMorgan puts RWE on 'Positive Catalyst Watch'
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from JP Morgan
|MD
|Explainer-How big oil won the bidding for German offshore wind sites
|RE
|RWE AG(NEU) : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|Gas supply in Germany was also reliable in 2022
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
|MD
|RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
|MD
|Goldman leaves RWE at 'Buy' - Target 58.50 euros
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|MD
|[UPDATE] SGRE WIND TURBINES ISSUES : what do we know about operators?
|Factbox-Thames Water, where it went wrong and future challenges
|RE
|EU Commission proposes withdrawal from controversial energy agreement
|DP
|SGRE wind turbines issues, what do we know about operators?
|EU Commission wants withdrawal from controversial energy agreement
|DP
|Wind turbines: recycling industry warns of long-term waste problem
|DP
|RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Factbox: Japan aims to become major offshore wind energy producer
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.99%
|32 823 M $
|+6.19%
|32 213 M $
|+23.79%
|33 500 M $
|+23.95%
|35 983 M $
|+14.82%
|41 264 M $
|+23.42%
|23 041 M $
|-1.09%
|22 921 M $
|-4.26%
|20 490 M $
|+3.55%
|19 480 M $
|+93.59%
|46 670 M $