RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 28 843 M 31 202 M Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 904 M Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 447 M P/E ratio 2022 10,4x Yield 2022 2,22% Capitalization 27 650 M 29 912 M EV / Sales 2022 1,23x EV / Sales 2023 1,06x Nbr of Employees 18 382 Free-Float 92,9% Technical analysis trends RWE AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Consensus Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 40,89 € Average target price 51,95 € Spread / Average Target 27,0% Managers and Directors Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RWE AG -1.68% 29 912 ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY 1.75% 106 821 SEMPRA ENERGY 1.39% 49 253 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.17% 48 576 NATIONAL GRID PLC 3.52% 46 952 ENGIE -6.41% 32 835