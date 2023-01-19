Advanced search
Germany
Xetra
RWE AG
News
News
Summary
RWE
DE0007037129
RWE AG
(RWE)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
08:14:27 2023-01-19 am EST
41.05
EUR
+0.39%
06:44a
Germany’s DAX Extends Loss Overnight To Thursday Midday As Downbeat US Data Triggers Recession Fears Anew
MT
06:38a
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
RE
04:11a
Rwe : secures lease agreements to develop Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm sites
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
01/19/2023 | 08:04am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 50.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about RWE AG
06:44a
Germany’s DAX Extends Loss Overnight To Thursday Midday As Downbeat US Data Trigg..
MT
06:38a
Germany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
RE
04:11a
Rwe : secures lease agreements to develop Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm sites
PU
02:54a
BHP says China to be "stabilising force" on demand
AN
01:20a
UK Crown Estate signs deals for wind farms to power 7 million homes
AN
01/18
UK's Crown Estate to lease seabed sites for six offshore wind projects
RE
01/18
Industry believes significantly more speed is needed in building new wind turbines
DP
01/18
3700 police officers deployed in Lützerath
DP
01/18
Climate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
RE
01/18
Fridays for Future announces new global climate protests for March
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
08:04a
RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
01/13
Jefferies lowers target for RWE to 50 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
01/13
RWE AG(NEU) : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
28 843 M
31 202 M
31 202 M
Net income 2022
2 685 M
2 904 M
2 904 M
Net Debt 2022
7 809 M
8 447 M
8 447 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,4x
Yield 2022
2,22%
Capitalization
27 650 M
29 912 M
29 912 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
EV / Sales 2023
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
18 382
Free-Float
92,9%
More Financials
Chart RWE AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
40,89 €
Average target price
51,95 €
Spread / Average Target
27,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber
Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller
Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld
Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
RWE AG
-1.68%
29 912
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY
1.75%
106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY
1.39%
49 253
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
0.17%
48 576
NATIONAL GRID PLC
3.52%
46 952
ENGIE
-6.41%
32 835
More Results
