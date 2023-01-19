Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:14:27 2023-01-19 am EST
41.05 EUR   +0.39%
06:44aGermany’s DAX Extends Loss Overnight To Thursday Midday As Downbeat US Data Triggers Recession Fears Anew
MT
06:38aGermany's Greens must squeeze coalition on climate after coal mine protest
RE
04:11aRwe : secures lease agreements to develop Dogger Bank South offshore wind farm sites
PU
RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

01/19/2023 | 08:04am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 31 202 M 31 202 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 904 M 2 904 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 447 M 8 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 27 650 M 29 912 M 29 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 40,89 €
Average target price 51,95 €
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-1.68%29 912
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.75%106 821
SEMPRA ENERGY1.39%49 253
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.17%48 576
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.52%46 952
ENGIE-6.41%32 835