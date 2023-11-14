RWE AG(NEU) : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
November 14, 2023 at 05:25 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 48.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.82 EUR
|+1.39%
|+1.26%
|-11.20%
|11:52am
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.25%
|28 890 M $
|-5.25%
|99 478 M $
|-.--%
|51 547 M $
|-2.25%
|44 324 M $
|-9.38%
|44 066 M $
|+39.74%
|41 398 M $
|+69.63%
|38 195 M $
|+13.73%
|39 674 M $
|+21.49%
|31 579 M $
|+0.11%
|30 567 M $