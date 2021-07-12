Log in
RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

07/12/2021 | 08:33am EDT
Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 776 M 17 515 M 17 515 M
Net income 2021 1 036 M 1 228 M 1 228 M
Net Debt 2021 2 281 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 21 145 M 25 086 M 25 064 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 244
Free-Float 92,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 31,27 €
Average target price 40,21 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-9.55%24 535
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.62%45 657
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.79%44 020
SEMPRA4.28%41 621
ENGIE-7.30%33 569
E.ON SE11.74%30 639