Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:38 2022-09-30 am EDT
37.79 EUR   -0.79%
04:09pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
03:34pRwe : agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and to become one of the top leading renewable energy companies in the United States
PU
03:26pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Ad-hoc release in accordance with Art. 17 MAR – RWE AG agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and issues mandatory convertible bond

10/01/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Corporate Action
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Ad-hoc release in accordance with Art. 17 MAR – RWE AG agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and issues mandatory convertible bond

01-Oct-2022 / 21:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft today entered into a purchase agreement with Consolidated Edison Inc., New York, for the acquisition of all shares in Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., New York.

Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. is a leading operator and developer of solar plants and storage facilities in the US market with an operating portfolio of approx. 3.1 GWAC and a development portfolio of approx. 7.3 GWAC. With this acquisition, RWE is expanding its global portfolio in the field of renewables as a whole and at the same time diversifying the portfolio in terms of technology. In addition, RWE is strengthening its US business and thus further diversifying geographically. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

The purchase price for the acquisition is USD 6.8 billion enterprise value.

The financing will initially be provided by a bridge loan, which will be partly refinanced by an equity capital measure undertaken by RWE Aktiengesellschaft. In this context, RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Qatar Holding LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, have entered into an investment agreement providing for customary provisions with anchor shareholders and agreed on the issuance of a mandatory convertible bond guaranteed by RWE Aktiengesellschaft with a total nominal amount of 2,427.6 million euros and a maximum term of one year. It will be converted into new no-par value ordinary bearer shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, expected to represent just under 10% of the current share capital.

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-5179 0
Fax: +49 (0)201-5179 5005
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1454901

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1454901  01-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454901&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RWE AG
04:09pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
03:34pRwe : agrees to acquire Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. and to become one of the ..
PU
03:26pGermany's RWE buys Con Edison renewable portfolio for $6.8 billion
RE
03:21pRwe Aktiengesellschaft : Ad-hoc release in accordance with Art. 17 MAR – RWE AG agre..
EQ
09/30Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong It..
RE
09/29ADRs End Lower, Porsche and RWE Trade Actively
DJ
09/29RWE to Restart Three Lignite Units as Germany Works to Secure Power Supply
DJ
09/29German Regulator Approves RWE, Uniper Concept for LNG Regasification Terminals
MT
09/29German regulator green-lights RWE, Uniper concept for LNG regasification terminals
RE
09/29Rwe : Research black rotor blades for bird protection
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 303 M 27 753 M 27 753 M
Net income 2022 2 376 M 2 330 M 2 330 M
Net Debt 2022 2 898 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 25 554 M 25 058 M 25 058 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,79 €
Average target price 51,75 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG5.80%25 058
SEMPRA ENERGY13.35%94 255
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY82.58%73 765
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.39%43 556
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.15%37 970
ACWA POWER COMPANY100.00%32 694