    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 05:34:55 am EDT
42.50 EUR   +3.02%
RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
RWE Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/18/2022 | 05:06am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2022 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41.25 EUR 47685.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41.25 EUR 47685.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75159  18.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
