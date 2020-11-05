Log in
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/05/2020 | 05:55am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.11.2020 / 11:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020
Address: https://www.group.rwe/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2020

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020
Address: https://www.group.rwe/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2020

05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145843  05.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

