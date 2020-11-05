DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



05.11.2020 / 11:50

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 12, 2020Address: https://www.group.rwe/rwe-zwischenmitteilung-Q1-Q3-2020 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 12, 2020Address: https://www.group.rwe/en/rwe-interim-statement-Q1-Q3-2020

05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

