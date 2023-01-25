RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2022 exceed outlook

EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Essen, 25 January 2023 RWE’s good earning trend continues: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, RWE’s operational performance exceeds expectations. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2022, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process. The following stated figures for fiscal 2022 are preliminary and unaudited: Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: € 6,310 million (outlook: €5,000 to €5,5000 million)

Adjusted EBITDA of the core business € 5,559million (outlook: €4,300 to 4,800 million)

Adjusted EBIT € 4,567 million (outlook: €3,400 to €3,900 million)

Adjusted net income € 3,228 million (outlook: €2,100 to 2,600 million) Full results will be presented as planned on 21 March 2023. The dividend target remains at €0.90 per share for fiscal 2022. Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust

General Counsel

