  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:42:24 2023-01-25 am EST
42.55 EUR   +0.94%
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2022 exceed outlook

01/25/2023 | 10:09am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings for fiscal 2022 exceed outlook

25-Jan-2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Essen, 25 January 2023

 

RWE’s good earning trend continues: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, RWE’s operational performance exceeds expectations. In particular, the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading performed far better towards year end than assumed. Overall, this resulted in an outperformance of the outlook for fiscal 2022, based on preliminary figures from the ongoing year-end closing process.

 

The following stated figures for fiscal 2022 are preliminary and unaudited:

  • Adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group: € 6,310 million (outlook: €5,000 to €5,5000 million)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the core business € 5,559million (outlook: €4,300 to 4,800 million)
  • Adjusted EBIT € 4,567 million (outlook: €3,400  to €3,900 million)
  • Adjusted net income € 3,228 million (outlook: €2,100 to 2,600 million)

 

Full results will be presented as planned on 21 March 2023.

The dividend target remains at €0.90 per share for fiscal 2022.

 

 

Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust
General Counsel

 

25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-5179 0
Fax: +49 (0)201-5179 5005
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1543683

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1543683  25-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1543683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 31 372 M 31 372 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 920 M 2 920 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 493 M 8 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 28 503 M 31 001 M 31 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,15 €
Average target price 51,95 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG1.35%31 001
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.87%105 903
SEMPRA ENERGY2.72%50 017
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 759
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.37%46 740
ENGIE-3.18%34 152